Paragould man accused of molesting teen girl while she slept

A Paragould man faces sexual assault charges after police say he fondled a girl while she slept.

Tracy J. Isom, 34, is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to court documents, Paragould police arrested Isom Saturday after receiving a referral from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline regarding his alleged sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

A detective interviewed the victim on Friday, Jan. 19. During the interview, the victim reportedly said she awoke at least three times between July 2017 and January 2018 to find Isom “touching her inappropriately.”

The detective also interviewed an adult witness, the probable cause affidavit stated, who claimed Isom had said: “he had noticed the minor was developing and he had developed feelings for her.”

According to the affidavit, Isom told the witness “he fondled the minor while she was sleeping.”

On Saturday, Isom turned himself in to the police department and was arrested.

Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause Monday to charge Isom and set his bond at $50,000. He also ordered Isom to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.