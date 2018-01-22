Injured eagle rescued by AGFC wildlife officers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Injured eagle rescued by AGFC wildlife officers

(Source: AGFC via Facebook) (Source: AGFC via Facebook)
(KAIT) -

An injured bald eagle is receiving treatment after wildlife officers rescued it Monday.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page, wildlife officers found the eagle in Monroe County.

The officers believe the eagle was possibly struck by a vehicle.

It was taken to a rehabilitation center and will later be released back into the wild.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

