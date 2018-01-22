Arkansas inmate found dead in cell in suspected suicide

VARNER, Ark. (AP) - A convicted murderer was found dead in his cell at an Arkansas prison over the weekend in what officials say is an apparent suicide.

The Arkansas Department of Correction says Gregg Smith was found in his single-man cell at the Varner Unit in southeastern Arkansas on Sunday, hanging from a homemade noose. The department said in a statement Monday that officers and medical staff began emergency medical treatment before transporting him to the prison infirmary. Smith was pronounced dead Sunday night.

Arkansas State Police and the Department of Correction will investigate the death.

Smith was 28. He was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2009 killing of Ronald Dale Cathey of Pocahontas.

