Trucker receives big rig sendoff

(Source: Kaylee Matthews) (Source: Kaylee Matthews)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Brookland man who spent his adult life behind the wheel of a semi-truck received a big rig sendoff.

Dozens of Kenworths, Peterbilts, Freightliners, and Volvos led Mike Matthews’ funeral procession Saturday from Emerson Funeral Home to Pine Log Cemetery.

Instead of being carried in the back of a black hearse, his casket was strapped onto a Peterbilt’s fifth wheel coupling.

Matthews, who started driving semis when he was 18, died Jan. 11. His fellow truckers thought it only natural to honor his life with a convoy. 

(Video courtesy of Kaylee Matthews.)

