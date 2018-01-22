Arkansas scabies cases in nursing homes linked to inaction - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas scabies cases in nursing homes linked to inaction

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Watchdogs say a scabies outbreak at a south Arkansas nursing home spread throughout the facility and into the community after those in charge failed to act.
    
Government documents show that officials at Longmeadow Nursing Care in Camden told nursing staff in some cases not to leave any documentation indicating they were treating residents for scabies. The U.S. Library of Medicine says scabies is a highly contagious skin condition caused by mites.
    
The documents also show that residents with scabies weren't isolated and proper procedures were neglected, causing employees to contract the bugs that spread outside the facility.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the facility must submit a plan of correction. Medicare and Medicaid payments for new residents stopped Thursday. Regulators will revisit the site before it can receive payments again.
    
Phone calls by the newspaper to Longmeadow and an email to the facility's owner weren't returned.
    
___
    
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man accused of driving erratically arrested for endangering minors

    Man accused of driving erratically arrested for endangering minors

    Monday, January 22 2018 3:08 PM EST2018-01-22 20:08:30 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-01-22 21:14:26 GMT
    Kyle D. Blanchard (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)Kyle D. Blanchard (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Trumann man was arrested in Greene County accused of driving erratically to stop a woman with small children in the car.

    A Trumann man was arrested in Greene County accused of driving erratically to stop a woman with small children in the car.

  • JPD investigating shots fired report

    JPD investigating shots fired report

    Monday, January 22 2018 12:56 PM EST2018-01-22 17:56:09 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 2:02 PM EST2018-01-22 19:02:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police investigating a report of shots fired say they found evidence of "illegal drug activity."

    Jonesboro police investigating a report of shots fired say they found evidence of "illegal drug activity."

  • Arkansas inmate found dead in cell in suspected suicide

    Arkansas inmate found dead in cell in suspected suicide

    Monday, January 22 2018 12:24 PM EST2018-01-22 17:24:25 GMT
    Gregg Smith (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Correction via Vinelink)Gregg Smith (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Correction via Vinelink)

    A convicted murderer was found dead in his cell at an Arkansas prison over the weekend in what officials say is an apparent suicide.

    A convicted murderer was found dead in his cell at an Arkansas prison over the weekend in what officials say is an apparent suicide.

    •   
Powered by Frankly