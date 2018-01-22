JPD investigating shots fired report - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD investigating shots fired report

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police investigating a report of shots fired say they found evidence of "illegal drug activity."

At 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Spruce Street regarding reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they were met by several people in the street pointing to a specific home.

Witnesses said they heard two gunshots come from the house, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Officers spoke to the resident, who was not shot but had suffered minor injuries from being in a physical altercation. 

According to the release, police also found evidence of "illegal drug activity." Investigators also reported finding illegal drugs, shell casings, and handgun magazines. They arrested a suspect for possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A short time later, officers received a call from St. Bernards Medical Center regarding a person who had come to the emergency room seeking treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to the release, investigators are trying to determine if the two calls are related.

