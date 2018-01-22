JPD makes drug arrest after investigating shots fired report

Jonesboro police investigating a report of shots fired say they found evidence of "illegal drug activity", which led to an arrest.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Spruce Street regarding reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they were met by several people in the street pointing to a specific home.

Witnesses said they heard two gunshots come from the house, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Officers spoke to the resident, who was not shot but had suffered minor injuries from being in a physical altercation.

According to the release, police also found evidence of "illegal drug activity." Investigators also reported finding illegal drugs, shell casings, and handgun magazines. Police arrested Antonio Hayes and charged him with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A short time later, officers received a call from St. Bernards Medical Center regarding a person who had come to the emergency room seeking treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to Public Information Officer David McDaniel, it's unknown if the two incidents were related.

"At this time investigators are working to determine if those two calls are related to each other," McDaniel said.

