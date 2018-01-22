Little Rock District closes corps-operated campgrounds and day-use parks during Federal Government Shutdown

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (USACE) - The Little Rock District, Corps of Engineers has closed all Corps-operated campgrounds, day-use areas, visitor centers and offices as of 10 a.m. today, Jan. 22 as an effect of the federal government shutdown. Affected recreation areas will not reopen until after the shutdown is lifted.

Corps parks leased to partner agencies and concessionaires will remain open, but cannot be supported by the Corps while the shutdown is in place.

"The Little Rock District regrets the impacts these closure actions might have on the recreating public currently using or planning to use these facilities, and will work to keep the public informed about their availability," said Little Rock District Commander Col. Robert Dixon.

Beginning Jan. 22, and continuing through the end of the shutdown, no new visitors will be allowed into, or reservations accepted for, Corps recreation facilities. Campers who are on site prior to the shutdown going into effect will be required to vacate campgrounds not later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Visitors may cancel future reservations for a full refund. All visitors required to vacate campsites early will receive a partial refund for any unused portion of their reservations. As an alternative, customers may elect to leave reservations open for possible use after the shutdown is lifted. Customers may request a partial refund for any unused portion of their reservation due to the shutdown. To request a refund please contact the reservation customer service at 1-888-448-1474 (TDD 1-877-833-6777). If the customer chooses to do nothing, the reservation service will automatically cancel reservations after their departure date during the shutdown period.

Please monitor the Little Rock District's Facebook page for updated information about park closures at https://www.facebook.com/littlerockusace/