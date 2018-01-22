2018 Olympic Games TV Schedule

2018 Winter Olympics 2018 Winter Olympics More>>

IOC: More initiatives coming to promote Korean unity IOC: More initiatives coming to promote Korean unity Olympics organizers have promised that "much more exciting initiatives" promoting Korean unity will emerge this weekend. Olympics organizers have promised that "much more exciting initiatives" promoting Korean unity will emerge this weekend.

North Korea offers to resume pre-Olympic visit to South North Korea offers to resume pre-Olympic visit to South South Korea requests North Korea to explain why it abruptly canceled plans to send a delegation to prepare for a visit by an art troupe during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. South Korea requests North Korea to explain why it abruptly canceled plans to send a delegation to prepare for a visit by an art troupe during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.