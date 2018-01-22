A Better Region 8: Quick-acting first responders protect public from fire

Saturday night, a fire visible for miles in the distance became a close-up concern for two homeowners and everyone here at KAIT.

Multiple fire crews and law enforcement from across Region 8 responded Saturday night to a fire in a field adjacent to the KAIT transmitter in Egypt, Arkansas.

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, it was a Miscanthus field.

Miscanthus is used to make biofuel because it burns so easily, and we saw that first hand in Paragould a few months ago. With flames 20-30 feet high, and with the high winds, the fire spread incredibly fast and put people in harm’s way.

Crews were able to protect two nearby houses and the KAIT transmitter, thanks to the dedication of all the first responders in Region 8.

It's now been ruled that the fire was intentionally set, putting those people, and first responders in harm's way.

Authorities are attempting to find out who set the blaze and anyone with information on the fire should contact the Hoxie Fire Department at 870-886-5722.

Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

