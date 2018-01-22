Little Free Pantry set up to help the hungry - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Little Free Pantry set up to help the hungry

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

There is a new resource in Lawrence County for anyone who needs a free meal.

A Little Free Pantry has been set up in the parking lot next to Moni’s Grill in Walnut Ridge.

Nicole Staples put the pantry there.

She has volunteered with the food pantry at First Baptist Church for several years and said she felt like God wanted her to do more to help the hungry in her town.

“I love the simplicity of it, that anybody can come up here and donate,” Staples said. “And people driving by can see people but they don't know if you're donating or if you're taking so I fell in love with that and thought this is something we need to do.”

Staples said the community has really supported the project since she started in last week.

“Tons of people have come up here and given,” she said. “Walnut Ridge’s Barton's has confirmed that they’re going to supply some materials to build an awning over it for some extra protection.”

Several food items have been added to the pantry as well as warm clothing items like scarves, hats, and coats.  

