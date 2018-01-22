Defendant in 2017 Bay armed robbery expected in court Wednesday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Defendant in 2017 Bay armed robbery expected in court Wednesday

Dwalin Woods (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Dwalin Woods (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
BAY, AR (KAIT) -

A plea and sentencing hearing will be held Wednesday for the man accused of shooting a gas station attendant during a robbery in January 2017.

Dwalin Woods' Wednesday hearing is a case status hearing before the case could go to a potential jury trial. 

According to a news release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Woods is expected to enter a guilty plea in the case.

Woods is accused of the armed robbery of the Valero gas station in Bay, shooting and seriously wounding the attendant on January 20, 2017.

During the hearing, there will be victim impact statements.

Two other suspects have already pleaded guilty for their roles

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Quorum court turns down 1% raises

    Quorum court turns down 1% raises

    Monday, January 22 2018 11:30 PM EST2018-01-23 04:30:08 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-01-23 04:39:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Craighead County Justices of the Peace voted to opt out of a 1% pay raise in Monday’s quorum court meeting.

    Craighead County Justices of the Peace voted to opt out of a 1% pay raise in Monday’s quorum court meeting.

  • Miscanthus fields difficult to get rid of

    Miscanthus fields difficult to get rid of

    Monday, January 22 2018 11:14 PM EST2018-01-23 04:14:59 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 11:27 PM EST2018-01-23 04:27:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Miscanthus has proven to be a very risky crop in Region 8 as well as unpopular. However, it is not as easy to get rid of as many would think.

    Miscanthus has proven to be a very risky crop in Region 8 as well as unpopular. However, it is not as easy to get rid of as many would think.

  • Gr8 Job: Business donates to City Youth Ministries

    Gr8 Job: Business donates to City Youth Ministries

    Monday, January 22 2018 10:30 PM EST2018-01-23 03:30:58 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 10:49 PM EST2018-01-23 03:49:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A local business is giving back to the community by helping their younger citizens.

    A local business is giving back to the community by helping their younger citizens.

    •   
Powered by Frankly