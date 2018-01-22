Defendant in 2017 Bay armed robbery expected in court Wednesday

A plea and sentencing hearing will be held Wednesday for the man accused of shooting a gas station attendant during a robbery in January 2017.

Dwalin Woods' Wednesday hearing is a case status hearing before the case could go to a potential jury trial.

According to a news release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Woods is expected to enter a guilty plea in the case.

Woods is accused of the armed robbery of the Valero gas station in Bay, shooting and seriously wounding the attendant on January 20, 2017.

During the hearing, there will be victim impact statements.

Two other suspects have already pleaded guilty for their roles.

