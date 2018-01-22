Blytheville man convicted of attempted rape, battery in 2016 inc - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blytheville man convicted of attempted rape, battery in 2016 incident

Duan Harris (Source: Mississippi County Jail via Vinelink) Duan Harris (Source: Mississippi County Jail via Vinelink)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A Blytheville man was convicted on Monday for second-degree battery and attempted rape in an incident that happened in 2016.

Duan Harris, 29, of Blytheville was convicted by a jury, according to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington.

Harris was convicted as a habitual offender.

Circuit Judge Brett Davis sentenced Harris to 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, which is the maximum penalty, for the attempted rape charge. He was also sentenced to 12 years for the second-degree battery charge.

The sentences will be served consecutively.

Harris was also fined $25,000 for the crimes.

Harris was previously convicted of rape and aggravated assault in Craighead County in June 2017 from an incident in 2015 where he raped and beat the victim in her apartment.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for that case.

