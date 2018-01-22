Westside Schools looking for parent feedback on AMI days - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Westside Schools looking for parent feedback on AMI days

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: Westside Consolidated School District) (Source: Westside Consolidated School District)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Westside Consolidated School District is conducting a parent survey regarding AMI days.

Pam Dooley, Curriculum Director, said the goal is to make AMI days productive.

“We knew at the very beginning of our planning time with AMI days that we were going to conduct a survey at the end,” Dooley said.

So far, Dooley said parent-feedback has been beneficial.

“We’ve also given the students and teachers access to the survey as well,” Dooley said. “We want these days to be productive and better than the day before.”

The district has collected information from submitted surveys and started working on making AMI days better based on information received, whether it is tweaking assignments or including parent involvement.

“We want to do what's best for our kids all the time and so with that being said we also want to do what's best for our families and their child's education, so it's important to us to know how we can make this better,” she said.

Dooley said the district has sent the survey via the school’s E-Notes parent-messaging system and the district's Facebook.

If you are a parent in the Westside Consolidated School District and would like to give feedback on your AMI experience, you can find the survey here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Quorum court turns down 1% raises

    Quorum court turns down 1% raises

    Monday, January 22 2018 11:30 PM EST2018-01-23 04:30:08 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-01-23 04:39:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Craighead County Justices of the Peace voted to opt out of a 1% pay raise in Monday’s quorum court meeting.

    Craighead County Justices of the Peace voted to opt out of a 1% pay raise in Monday’s quorum court meeting.

  • Miscanthus fields difficult to get rid of

    Miscanthus fields difficult to get rid of

    Monday, January 22 2018 11:14 PM EST2018-01-23 04:14:59 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 11:27 PM EST2018-01-23 04:27:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Miscanthus has proven to be a very risky crop in Region 8 as well as unpopular. However, it is not as easy to get rid of as many would think.

    Miscanthus has proven to be a very risky crop in Region 8 as well as unpopular. However, it is not as easy to get rid of as many would think.

  • Gr8 Job: Business donates to City Youth Ministries

    Gr8 Job: Business donates to City Youth Ministries

    Monday, January 22 2018 10:30 PM EST2018-01-23 03:30:58 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 10:49 PM EST2018-01-23 03:49:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A local business is giving back to the community by helping their younger citizens.

    A local business is giving back to the community by helping their younger citizens.

    •   
Powered by Frankly