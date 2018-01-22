Westside Schools looking for parent feedback on AMI days

Westside Consolidated School District is conducting a parent survey regarding AMI days.

Pam Dooley, Curriculum Director, said the goal is to make AMI days productive.

“We knew at the very beginning of our planning time with AMI days that we were going to conduct a survey at the end,” Dooley said.

So far, Dooley said parent-feedback has been beneficial.

“We’ve also given the students and teachers access to the survey as well,” Dooley said. “We want these days to be productive and better than the day before.”

The district has collected information from submitted surveys and started working on making AMI days better based on information received, whether it is tweaking assignments or including parent involvement.

“We want to do what's best for our kids all the time and so with that being said we also want to do what's best for our families and their child's education, so it's important to us to know how we can make this better,” she said.

Dooley said the district has sent the survey via the school’s E-Notes parent-messaging system and the district's Facebook.

If you are a parent in the Westside Consolidated School District and would like to give feedback on your AMI experience, you can find the survey here.

