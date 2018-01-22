DHS investigates inappropriate touching on school bus

A mother is upset after her 6-year-old son was molested by another student on a Quitman School District bus.

The mother said she got the information from Quitman Elementary School on Jan. 11, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

“The bus driver on the [school bus] seen that my son and another little boy had a jacket over their laps and the other little boy had his hands in my sons pants,” the mother said.

The mother asked the school district to remove the 2nd grader from the bus, but after a three-day suspension, the boy was back on that bus.

The mother does not want to press charges or point fingers, but she wants the child to get the help he needs and to make sure they’re not forced to be around each other.

The Quitman School District issued a statement on Facebook that reads:

"The safety of all our students is our top priority. Administrators, teachers, and all staff, including bus drivers, are diligent in ensuring student safety at all times. All reports involving student safety are immediately and thoroughly investigated in accordance with school district policy and state law. If you have any questions about any of our policies or practices please contact a school administrator at 501-589-3156. Please refrain from sharing or posting misinformation or hearsay on social media before consulting school district officials to gather all factual information."

The 2nd grader is only allowed to sit with his siblings. He and his siblings have been interviewed by the Arkansas Department of Human Services and additional interviews will be conducted by the Children's Advocacy Center.

