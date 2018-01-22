Department will soon have access to Narcan - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Department will soon have access to Narcan

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

According to Police Chief Chad Henson, the city of Trumann will soon have access to Narcan, the drug given to citizens to combat an opioid overdose.

Trumann was just one of many cities statewide to recently be given a grant for the Narcan.

Henson said the department and first responders will have the Narcan within a month.

