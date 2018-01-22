Gr8 Job: Business donates to City Youth Ministries

A local business is giving back to the community by helping their younger citizens.

Mark Penn of Rent One presented City Youth Ministries Monday afternoon with a check for $5,000.

The money was made possible through the “Great Expectations” Foundation with Rent One.

Denise Snider, executive director of City Youth Ministries, said the money will help fund programs for the non-profit organizations.

