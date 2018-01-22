Quorum court turns down 1% raises

Craighead County Justices of the Peace voted to opt out of a 1% pay raise in Monday’s quorum court meeting.

In December the budget committee met to discuss transferring $100,000 left over from the road department to go towards pay raises for all county employees.

However, the JPs didn’t mean to be factored in with those pay raises because they felt the salary that they receive to serve their citizens is sufficient enough.

“Well they are thinking about the employees and not so much themselves,” said Ed Hill, county judge. “It wasn't intended to be in there to start with so that is the reason they made sure we addressed the issue.”

Employees such as the sheriff’s department, tax collector, assessor, and more received 1% raises January 1.

Judge Hill said the money that was factored in the budget for the Justices will go back into the general fund at the end of the year.

