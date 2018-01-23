Lonoke school closed over boil order

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A Blytheville man was convicted on Monday for second-degree battery and attempted rape in an incident that happened in 2016.
Craighead County Justices of the Peace voted to opt out of a 1% pay raise in Monday’s quorum court meeting.
Miscanthus has proven to be a very risky crop in Region 8 as well as unpopular. However, it is not as easy to get rid of as many would think.
According to Police Chief Chad Henson, the city's first responders will soon have access to Narcan, a drug given to reverse an opioid overdose.
Westside Consolidated School District is conducting a parent survey regarding AMI days.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018. (Source: AP)
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
