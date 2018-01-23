Lonoke school closed over boil order

While many schools have been closed due to weather, one central Arkansas school is closed for safety.

Lonoke Schools is closed Tuesday, marking the third consecutive day, after a boil order was ordered for the town on Friday.

According to KARK, a water main break occurred leaving the town of Lonoke without water.

Officials say water samples were submitted to the Arkansas Department of Health Monday. They expect to have the results ready sometime Tuesday.

"The staff and public will be notified as soon as we get the test results and hopefully we can return to school Wednesday. We appreciate your patience regarding this matter as well as the Lonoke crew who repaired the pipes," Lonoke Public School Superintendent Dr. Merle Dickerson said.

