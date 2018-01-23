Little Rock woman overdose caught on video

A shocking video is circulating Facebook, which shows a Little Rock woman after overdosing on drugs last week.

According to KARK, it happened last week in the parking lot of a gas station at 65th and University.

The couple who recorded the video says they called 911 before trying to wake the woman.

Little Rock police say when they found the woman in her car, she was in the driver's seat and had a hypodermic needle still stuck in her arm.

Police administered two doses of Narcan to the woman.

The couple says they shared the video to show how big of a problem opiates and overdoses have become.

To see the video, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.