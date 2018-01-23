ON GMR8: Latest on west coast tsunami warning - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ON GMR8: Latest on west coast tsunami warning

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

We continue to track developing news on the west coast following a sizable earthquake near Alaska.

Watch GMR8 for the latest on tsunami warnings.

