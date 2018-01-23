Crews working multiple crashes around Jonesboro

Jonesboro police and rescue crews are working multiple crashes Tuesday morning.

According to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch, there are two crashes.

One involving a semi truck and a car at Gee St. and Washington Ave. The other is at Browns Ln. and Windover Rd.

Injuries were reported with the Browns Ln. crash. It's unclear if the injuries are serious.

Both areas are blocked, according to dispatch. Delays are expected.

Drivers should avoid these areas if possible.

