Suspected robber fatally shot in tussle with victim

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a suspected robber in North Little Rock.

Authorities say an aggravated robbery was reported Monday night near the intersection of 14th and Pine Streets. Sgt. Brian Dedrick says the suspected robber got into a tussle with the victim, and a gun went off during the altercation.

Police say the robbery suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. Dedrick says the victim was not hurt.

Authorities are interviewing witnesses and no arrests have been made.

