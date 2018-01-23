Bodyguard: Shot in Little Rock nightclub after gunfire began

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Recently obtained court records show a rapper's bodyguard told police he started shooting at the crowd in a Little Rock nightclub last year after gunfire already began.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the July 1 shooting at Power Ultra Lounge left more than two dozen people injured.



Court documents obtained Monday show 26-year-old Kentrell Dominique Gwynn was arrested that month for the shooting. Records show Gwynn told investigators he panicked after hearing gunfire and began shooting at people running toward the club's stage, where a Memphis rapper was performing. But police say there's no evidence to suggest anyone was firing at the stage.



Gwynn faces 10 counts of aggravated assault.



Police have also arrested 19-year-old Tyler Clay Jackson, who is accused of being the initial shooter.



