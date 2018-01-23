64-year-old man accused of operating pot smoking room near schoo - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

64-year-old man accused of operating pot smoking room near school

Ricky Osban (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office) Ricky Osban (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
Evidence police say they seized from Ricky Osban's Harrisburg home. (Source: Poinsett Co Sheriff's Office) Evidence police say they seized from Ricky Osban's Harrisburg home. (Source: Poinsett Co Sheriff's Office)
HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

Police arrested a 64-year-old man suspected of operating a “marijuana smoking room” near a school.

On Monday, following a months-long investigation, Harrisburg police executed a search warrant at a home in the 800-block of Foch Street.

During the search of the home, officers reportedly seized marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and more than $2,800 in cash.

In an outside shed, according to a news release from Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, officers found more marijuana along with several marijuana pipes and a large bong.

“It appeared the shed was being used as a marijuana smoking room,” Molder said.

Officers arrested the homeowner, Ricky Osban, on suspicion of felony trafficking a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to deliver; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. He’s being held at the Poinsett County Detention Center.

Officers also arrested 31-year-old Sheena Chase and 26-year-old Jacob Howe, both of Harrisburg, on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were cited to appear in Harrisburg District Court.

