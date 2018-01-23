64-year-old man accused of operating pot smoking room near school

Evidence police say they seized from Ricky Osban's Harrisburg home. (Source: Poinsett Co Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested a 64-year-old man suspected of operating a “marijuana smoking room” near a school.

On Monday, following a months-long investigation, Harrisburg police executed a search warrant at a home in the 800-block of Foch Street.

During the search of the home, officers reportedly seized marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and more than $2,800 in cash.

In an outside shed, according to a news release from Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, officers found more marijuana along with several marijuana pipes and a large bong.

“It appeared the shed was being used as a marijuana smoking room,” Molder said.

Officers arrested the homeowner, Ricky Osban, on suspicion of felony trafficking a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to deliver; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. He’s being held at the Poinsett County Detention Center.

Officers also arrested 31-year-old Sheena Chase and 26-year-old Jacob Howe, both of Harrisburg, on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were cited to appear in Harrisburg District Court.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.