VA announces 'telebenefits" program to assist local veterans

World War II veteran Wilbur Smith participates in a telebenefits session with Rochelle Williams of the VBA St. Louis Regional Office, and Dr. Patricia Hall, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center director. (Source: John J. Pershing VA Medical Center) World War II veteran Wilbur Smith participates in a telebenefits session with Rochelle Williams of the VBA St. Louis Regional Office, and Dr. Patricia Hall, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center director. (Source: John J. Pershing VA Medical Center)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

Local veterans with questions about their benefits can now have face-to-face meetings with experts without having to travel all the way to St. Louis.

The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) St. Louis Regional Office and John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff announced Tuesday a new “telebenefits” partnership.

Veterans with questions about service-connected disabilities, home loans, life insurance, and other benefits will be able to have live video chats with VBA officials from the medical center.

“Our telehealth capabilities have long brought clinical care closer to home for our veterans,” said Dr. Patricia Hall, director for the medical center. “Now we can use the same technology to reach out to our VBA partners and allow veterans to have a private conversation with an expert benefits advisor, without having to travel to St. Louis.”

Appointments are available on Fridays, according to a news release, and can be arranged by calling the medical center at 573-778-4466.

Veterans do not have to be VA patients to use the new service.

“We hope area veterans will find this new service convenient and beneficial,” Hall said. 

