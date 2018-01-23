Man arrested for rape, sexual assault

A man in Greene County is behind bars accused of raping a teenage girl.

Kenneth Oden, 65, was arrested during an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

According to an incident report, an investigation began on Oct. 27, 2017, when the 13-year-old victim and other complainants came to the sheriff's office to make a report.

The victim, who was in Oden's custody, told an investigator the man touched her inappropriately and said it started when she was six years old. The latest incident had happened two months ago.

She also reported that Oden made her watch pornography with him and said the word "sex" around her often which made her uncomfortable.

The girl said she told a family member about the Oden's actions, but the family member did not believe her, according to the report.

Oden reportedly allowed the teen to put a lock on the bedroom door but he would not let her lock it.

The incident was reported to the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division. The teen was in the custody of someone else following the alleged assault.

On Jan. 19, Oden was questioned by investigators while facing a sexual assault charge.

Oden reportedly confessed to acts that constituted as rape.

He said the acts occurred from the time the girl was six years old and had "went on for several years."

Oden is facing four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He is in the Greene County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

