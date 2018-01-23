Overturned tractor-trailer reported in Independence Co.

A tractor-trailer has overturned on a curve on U.S. Highway 167 in Independence County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The curve is on Ramsey Mountain just south of Batesville.

No traffic is allowed through at this time.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android