Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

Terry Curry (Source: Pemiscot Co Jail via Vinelink) Terry Curry (Source: Pemiscot Co Jail via Vinelink)
STEELE, MO (KAIT) -

A Steele man was arrested Monday after police say he failed to register as a sex offender. 

According to a news release by Steele police, 50-year-old Terry Curry was arrested and charged with failure to register as a sex offender with the Pemiscot County Sheriffs Department. 

Curry had a bond set at $100,000. 

