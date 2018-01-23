Arkansas man sentenced in WWII veteran's death - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) - A northeast Arkansas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of an elderly World War II veteran.
    
The Daily Citizen reports that 25-year-old Tommy Lee Trosper pleaded guilty Monday in White County Circuit Court to first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the April abduction of 91-year-old Edward Franklin Vaughn.
    
Trosper's plea deal reduces a capital murder charge to a first-degree charge. He'll also receive 286 days of jail credit.
    
Vaughn reported April 10 he was kidnapped and assaulted by two men inquiring about a vehicle he was selling. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
    
James Don Miller has also been charged in the case. The 22-year-old is being held in the White County Detention Center without bond.
    
