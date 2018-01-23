Arkansas man sentenced in WWII veteran's death

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) - A northeast Arkansas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of an elderly World War II veteran.



The Daily Citizen reports that 25-year-old Tommy Lee Trosper pleaded guilty Monday in White County Circuit Court to first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the April abduction of 91-year-old Edward Franklin Vaughn.



Trosper's plea deal reduces a capital murder charge to a first-degree charge. He'll also receive 286 days of jail credit.



Vaughn reported April 10 he was kidnapped and assaulted by two men inquiring about a vehicle he was selling. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.



James Don Miller has also been charged in the case. The 22-year-old is being held in the White County Detention Center without bond.



Information from: The Daily Citizen, http://www.thedailycitizen.com/

