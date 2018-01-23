Mountain Home man killed in crash

A Mountain Home man was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the crash happened on State Highway 177 near Jordan around 8:30 Monday night.

The report shows that 25-year-old Joseph Stephen was killed after police say his 1997 Honda Accord crossed the center lane and hit a 2015 Chevy Tahoe head-on.

No other injuries were reported.

According to the preliminary crash report, the road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.

