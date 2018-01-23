Police: Man arrested after apartment search turns up drugs, multiple guns

A Jonesboro man faces numerous charges after police say a search of his home turned up several guns and large amounts of drugs.

Jonesboro police arrested 20-year-old James Robert Ray following a Jan. 19 search of his apartment in the 700-block of Gladiolus Drive.

Officers went to the home with a search warrant after receiving information that he was selling narcotics there and was in possession of numerous firearms, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When police entered the residence, they reported finding 33 grams of suspected marijuana packaged in two cellophane baggies on the kitchen counter “in plain view.”

In his bedroom, the court documents stated officers found two handguns, including a loaded .45-caliber Ruger under his pillow.

In the closet, they reportedly found a bag containing pistol parts, three AK 47 magazines, and a 9mm gun reported stolen out of Florida. Officers also said they found three rifles and numerous ammo cans containing various types of ammunition.

In addition to the weapons, the affidavit stated investigators found a set of digital scales, another plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana, and several CBD [cannabidiol] gummies inside Ray’s room.

Following the search, officers arrested Ray and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, he appeared in person before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause existed at the time of his arrest to charge him with the following:

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms (Class Y felony)

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver (Class D felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (Class D felony)

Theft by receiving-firearm less than $2,500 (Class D felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor)

Ray is currently free on a $5,000 temporary bond awaiting a Feb. 26 appearance in circuit court.

