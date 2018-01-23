Burglary suspect told police he had lost his house keys

A man alleged to have broken into a home through a window told police he had lost his keys. Instead, family members say he was hoping to find drugs and money.

On Jan. 11, Jonesboro police responded to a call in the 900-block of Oakdale regarding a man climbing through the rear window a home.

When officers arrived they spotted 23-year-old Matthew Corbett Lawrence of Jonesboro inside the house “going through the bedroom doors,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Lawrence claimed he lived at the house and had forgotten his keys. When he presented a driver’s license with the address on it, officers released him.

A few hours later, police were called back to the scene in reference to a report of someone breaking in and stealing a gun and other items.

During their investigation, officers learned that Lawrence had not lived at the residence for several months and did not have a key. Instead, Lawrence’s family members said he lived across the street but “had been staying at various locations due to his drug relapse.”

According to family members, “[Lawrence] was actually breaking into the home to steal items to support a drug habit,” the court documents said. “The family also stated that he ‘will steal anything from anyone’ and that he has a long history of thefts, break-ins.”

Police arrested Lawrence on Jan. 22. He appeared via Skype on Tuesday before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge him with residential burglary; theft of a firearm-less than $2,500; and theft of $1,000 or less-from a building.

Lawrence is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on $15,000 cash/surety bond awaiting a Feb. 26 circuit court appearance.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.