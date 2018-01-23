School district combating the spread of flu

One Craighead County school district is coping with the flu.

The Bay School District said there are over 50 confirmed cases in the district. Eleven students who showed up at school were sent home due to the illness.

Bay Elementary School Principal Braden Watson said parents need to make sure their students are free from flu-like symptoms before sending them to school.

He said parents need to check and clean their child's backpacks, supplies, coats, and clothing to help stop spreading the flu.

"We are just afraid that it's going to get worse," Watson said. "We want everybody involved, from the school district parents, we are working endlessly to try and slow this down as much as we can."

Watson said teachers are also combating the flu by spraying down students’ desks, and cleaning crews are deep cleaning the school over the weekend.

The district recently sent parents a letter with additional tips to help them combat the spreading of the flu.

