Police chief using school shooting to help prepare for similar event

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott spoke Tuesday regarding the school shooting in Kentucky that claimed the lives of two students.

Elliott said the shooting hits home with the department, whether others see it or not.

He said events like the shooting gives him the chance to apply new tactics and skills to the police department.

According to Elliott, officers undergo active shooter training on a regular basis.

Officers get additional training with first aid kits with their partnership with the Stop the Bleeding Foundation. That increases their ability to save lives during an active shooter situation.

"Tourniquets, all of our officers are carrying tourniquets on their belts now, it's these little things in place that's help saving lives down the road," Elliott said.

Elliott added that officers will take part in a Stop the Bleeding Foundation training class Saturday, Jan. 27.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.