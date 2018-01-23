School district starts new literacy program

One Craighead County school announced a new book program to further boost their literacy scores.

Curriculum Director Pam Dooley with the Westside Consolidated School District said the new project is titled "One District, One Book."

Dooley said every family and student in Pre-K, elementary, and middle school received a book with a schedule inside.

The goal is to read a certain amount of pages in a week.

"When students come back to school the teachers. the principal, the staff, they will all be doing something in relation to the book, bringing in the families with the schools, and all the activities we have on a daily basis I think that's going to help," Dooley said.

The first book students will read is titled The One and Only Ivan.

Dooley said she hopes this new program will promote literacy in an active and fun way.

