New pedestrian/bike trail open at Craighead Forest Park - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New pedestrian/bike trail open at Craighead Forest Park

(Source: City of Jonesboro via Facebook) (Source: City of Jonesboro via Facebook)
(Source: City of Jonesboro via Facebook) (Source: City of Jonesboro via Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The pedestrian/bike trail and a new road through the northern section of Craighead Forest Park is officially open.

According to a post on the city of Jonesboro’s Facebook page, it makes exercise safer as people do not have to compete with vehicles on the road that loops around Craighead Forest Lake.

Additional workout stations were added along the trail, and existing ones were repainted.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • School resource officers devastated by school shooting

    School resource officers devastated by school shooting

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:45 PM EST2018-01-24 04:45:59 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-01-24 04:51:02 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Marshall County school shooting in Kentucky has rocked the emotions of many school resource officers in Region 8.

    The Marshall County school shooting in Kentucky has rocked the emotions of many school resource officers in Region 8.

  • Organization takes proactive approach in active shooter situations

    Organization takes proactive approach in active shooter situations

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:21 PM EST2018-01-24 04:21:07 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-01-24 04:41:38 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    One local organization that was not a school or police department had their eyes glued to the TV Tuesday regarding the news of the Kentucky school shooting.

    One local organization that was not a school or police department had their eyes glued to the TV Tuesday regarding the news of the Kentucky school shooting.

  • Boy with special needs escorts homecoming maid

    Boy with special needs escorts homecoming maid

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:30 PM EST2018-01-24 04:30:21 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:40 PM EST2018-01-24 04:40:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Valley View High School Homecoming had a very special moment Tuesday night as an 8th grader with special needs got the opportunity to escort a homecoming maid.

    Valley View High School Homecoming had a very special moment Tuesday night as an 8th grader with special needs got the opportunity to escort a homecoming maid.

    •   
Powered by Frankly