V.A. official visits Beck PRIDE Center

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An official from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs toured the Beck PRIDE Center at Arkansas State University on Tuesday.

It was the first time V.A. representatives toured the non-profit center.

Assistant Secretary Donald Loren met face-to-face with local disabled veterans.

Lynda Nash, director of the center, showed off the services they offer veterans and the number of vets they help.

Nash hopes the visit will help them secure funding for services they offer.

“Contacts, especially in the federal level, are helpful for us, you know,” Nash said. “We are grant-driven so we have had federal grants in the past, and of course we are always looking for a new one to support our program or training.”

The Beck PRIDE Center offers services like education assistance, a service dog program, mental health counseling, and more.

Loren also took part in a luncheon today at the center.

