JPD receives BAC results from fatal car wreck

Jonesboro police say Blood Alcohol Content results from a fatal accident that claimed the life of a child in Jonesboro last year show one driver had alcohol in his system.

The accident happened at the intersection of Nestle Road and Highland Drive on Dec. 26.

Police say David Wayne Martin, who was driving a semi-truck, pulled into the path of Evan Haggins. Haggins’ vehicle hit the trailer of Martin’s 18-wheeler.

A six-year-old and a two-year-old in Haggins’ vehicle were airlifted from the scene in critical condition and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. A JPD accident report states the youngest child was in a front-facing car seat. It's unknown if Haggins or the six-year-old were wearing their seatbelts.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department accident report, the two-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital three days later. An updated status on the six-year-old was not available.

Though police said Martin failed to yield, they were unable to determine if Haggins was speeding.

Jonesboro police sent Haggins’ and Martin’s blood samples to the Arkansas State Crime Lab following the wreck.

Jonesboro police said Martin’s BAC came back negative, but Haggins’ BAC level was 0.11.

No word if Haggins’ will face charges in the incident.

