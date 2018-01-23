Students building clothing closet for those in need - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Students building clothing closet for those in need

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An organization at Jonesboro High School is doing their part to help combat the need for clothes for students.

Members of the Health and Occupational Students of America (HOSA) announced their plans to build a clothing closet.

Right now, the closet is in the beginning stages.

One student said she felt a need to provide a service for her other classmates in need.

"It feels really good to be able to give back to the community especially within our school because you walk past the halls and you see these people every day and you don't know what they are going through so to be able to give back to them means a lot," Sarah Duffy, HOSA secretary, said.

Beginning Feb. 10, there will be a drop off location for drivers who wish to donate at the front entrance to the school.

The drop off location will be available on the second Saturday of every month and will last from 3-5 p.m.

Anyone with unused clothes can donate to the school.

