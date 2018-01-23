Springdale students give girl special bike - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Springdale students give girl special bike

SPRINGDALE, AR (KAIT/KNWA) -

The Springdale community came together to give a little girl a new bike, but it wasn’t just any kind of bike.

According to NBC affiliate KNWA in Fayetteville, Gracie Marvin was born without her right hand.

He mom, Julia Marvin, said she has never let it hold her back.

Marvin wanted to find a way for her daughter to be able to ride a two-wheeled bike. So her cousin Leah thought she and her classmates could help.

Leah and students at the Don Tyson School of Innovation collaborated to come up with a 3-D model of a bike attachment, which they made with a 3-D printer.

Students who worked on the attachment are part of the EAST program.

After months of work, the students presented Gracie with the attachment along with a new bike.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

