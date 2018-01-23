Local basketball scores 1/23/18 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Local basketball scores 1/23/18

Boy's Basketball:

Jonesboro 73 Nettleton 37 

Melbourne 69 Hoxie 44 

Osceola 67 Rivercrest 50 

Bay 58 Armorel 55

Marmaduke 60 Riverside 42 

Valley View 58 GCT 43

Westside 80 Trumann 64 

Gosnell 59 Brookland 55 

Tuckerman 66 Newport 49 

Manila 74 Harrisburg 59 

Walnut Ridge 43 Piggott 37 

Blytheville 61 Paragould 40 

Rector 54 Crowley's Ridge Academey 48

Pocahontas 45 Cave City 30

Girl's Basketball:

Paragould 56 Blytheville 46 

Jonesboro 68 Nettleton 62 

Earle 65 EPC 33

GCT 50 Valley View 30

Pocahontas 59 Cave City 35 

Marmaduke 67 Marked Tree 30 

Rector 46 BIC 39 

Tuckerman 43 Newport 40

