Local basketball scores 1/23/18

Boy's Basketball:
Jonesboro 73 Nettleton 37
Melbourne 69 Hoxie 44
Osceola 67 Rivercrest 50
Bay 58 Armorel 55
Marmaduke 60 Riverside 42
Valley View 58 GCT 43
Westside 80 Trumann 64
Gosnell 59 Brookland 55
Tuckerman 66 Newport 49
Manila 74 Harrisburg 59
Walnut Ridge 43 Piggott 37
Blytheville 61 Paragould 40
Rector 54 Crowley's Ridge Academey 48
Pocahontas 45 Cave City 30
Girl's Basketball:
Paragould 56 Blytheville 46
Jonesboro 68 Nettleton 62
Earle 65 EPC 33
GCT 50 Valley View 30
Pocahontas 59 Cave City 35
Marmaduke 67 Marked Tree 30
Rector 46 BIC 39
Tuckerman 43 Newport 40
