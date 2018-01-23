Organization takes proactive approach in active shooter situations

A local organization had their eyes glued to the TV Tuesday regarding the news of the Kentucky school shooting.

Logan Lee, the owner of the 141 Shooting Range, said situations like this is the reason why the organization dedicates themselves to educate teachers, students, and the community on being proactive when it comes to active shooter training.

Lee said it not only helps to be knowledgeable but ready to fight back should the situation ever arise.

The training sessions held at the range give people hands-on experience on how to think more tactically, as well as quickly taking down an attacker.

"We are the immediate responders. We have to take care of the problem until the police can show up and that is what we try to do is try to number one slow the attacker down, and we do that by barricading the doors, and if they do breach the doors we want to take them out as quickly as possible," Lee said.

According to Lee, the next active shooter training session is Jan. 29.

Anyone who would like additional information can visit their website here.

