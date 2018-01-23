School resource officers devastated by school shooting

The Marshall County school shooting in Kentucky has rocked the emotions of many school resource officers in Region 8.

“The first thing I thought of when I saw that was the pain that those students and community are going through,” said Kenneth Hall Jr., one of the school resource officers for the Paragould School District.

Hall said every day he hopes for the best but he can never predict what could happen.

“We spend our whole life preparing for what may happen,” said Hall. “It was a tragedy that happened and we have to think, what can we do to prevent it from happening again.”

Hall said after events like this shooting, it can be hard to sleep at night.

“We do a lot of training with all of our teachers with certified instructors,” said Hall. “I have been doing this for 15 years so it is our goal to make sure the bad guys do not come in that door.”

Hall said the best thing he does is reach out to the smallest children in the district.

“I treat them like they are my own,” said Hall. “There is nothing I wouldn’t do for them. I get up every day knowing I would die for these children. They have to have someone they can relate to and trust. Starting with that generation is very important.”

He said with the thousands of hours they have in active shooter training, they want parents to be confident that they will take care of their students.

“If we can get our kids to be more informative and more caring about their classmates,” said Hall. “If we can crack down on the bullying and provide nothing but love to these children, then an active shooter situation is less likely to happen.”

Hall added that he will continue to pray for the students and families impacted by Tuesday’s shooting.

“We want them to know we love them and our prayers are with them,” said Hall. “I mean if there is anything we can do we will help as best we can. There is a lot of love in this school district and I think that is where we have to start is loving our kids and showing them that there is a better way.”

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.