Virtual doctor visits booming with flu epidemic

As more and more people get diagnosed with the flu, doctors are encouraging alternative methods of care to clear emergency rooms.

In a report by ABC News, doctors explain emergency rooms are being overflowed with flu cases.

There are also some patients too scared to go to the doctor in fear of catching something else.

To try and help people feel better and clear emergency rooms and doctor’s offices, virtual doctor visits are becoming popular.

To find out what types of virtual appointments are available right from your phone, click here.

