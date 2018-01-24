Hot Springs seeking artist for historic baseball mural

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Hot Springs is looking for an artist who can create a mural commemorating the Arkansas city's role in the development of baseball spring training.

The Sentinel-Record newspaper reported that tourism officials will offer $25,000 to the artist to create a 160-foot by 35-foot mural near the city's convention center.

The Visit Hot Springs tourism agency said the mural must fit the theme of the city's historic baseball trail and include a diversity of historical figures who visited the city for spring training, including Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron. Major League clubs used to train in the city decades ago.

The mural would be painted over a 2007 mural that has started to fade. Proposals must be in by Feb. 12.

The city is hosting a "Baseball Weekend" March 23-24.

Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com

