Ex-Little Rock officer arrested for role in 2017 shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) - A former Little Rock police officer has been arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge for his role in a shooting that left a shoplifting suspect injured.

Fifty-six-year-old Ralph Breshears surrendered to authorities Tuesday and later posted bond at the Pulaski County jail and was released.

Court documents show Breshears in July was taking a shoplifting suspect into custody when the suspect broke free and fled to a nearby fast-food restaurant. The man forced a woman from her vehicle and was attempting to drive away when Breshears shot him.

Documents show Breshears was not in danger of being struck by the vehicle when he fired. Authorities contend his actions placed the female victim in harm's way.

Breshears retired last month from the department. A public phone listing for him could not be found.

