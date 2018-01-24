Third suspect in robbery case pleads guilty, sentenced

A man arrested during a robbery investigation in Bay has pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday in court.

Dwalin Woods pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery in Craighead County Circuit Court, according to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington.

Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Woods to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He will be required to serve 28 years before any application for release on parole.

Woods, as well as two other suspects from Trumann, were arrested in connection with a robbery at a Bay gas station a year ago. The two other suspects entered guilty pleas prior to Woods.

“This plea and sentence has truly served the ends of justice. It has brought comfort and relief to the victim and will give the Defendant an opportunity to rehabilitate himself and to live the significant remainder of his life as a productive citizen,” Ellington stated in the news release.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.