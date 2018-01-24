Police seeking 2 "armed and dangerous" robbery suspects

Just before 9:30 Tuesday night, two people wearing all black robbed a Wynne convenience store at gunpoint. Now, police need the public’s help finding them.

The Wynne Police Department says the suspects entered the Exxon, 1902 Falls Blvd., and robbed the store clerk.

According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the two should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on their identities should contact Wynne police at 870-238-8718 or leave a crime tip by clicking here.

