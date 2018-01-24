Arkansas lawmakers in DC look to stop power-line plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' congressional delegation has asked U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry to block plans for a power line across the state, arguing that recent setbacks make it unlikely for the project to continue.

Delegation members sent a letter to Perry on Tuesday urging the Energy Department to either "pause or terminate" the $2.5 billion Clean Line Energy project. The project is expected to bring several hundred miles of wind power lines through Arkansas, which landowners say would lower property values.

The letter says recent business developments have fundamentally changed the project. The Clean Line plan is currently stalled because a key public utility declined to purchase the wind-generated power.

A spokesman for Clean Line said Tuesday the project is delayed but not abandoned. The company declined to comment on the letter.

